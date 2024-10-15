Small businesses will be offered their own trading space as part of a town centre revamp.

West Norfolk Council is giving traders the chance to make the most of brand new affordable retail units in Lynn in a bid to boost business growth.

Each unit, placed on Purfleet Street earlier this year, comes with power, lighting and storage, and is available to hire for a few weeks or months.

Vicky Etheridge, interim chair of King’s Lynn Town Board in one of the pop-ups. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader of the boroughcouncil, said: “The pop-ups offer the chance for traders or small businesses to market their offer in the town centre, where they can reach more people, can test new products, or where they can trial a physical presence in town.”

The spaces have been designed to fit in with the area, matching other street furniture in the town such as those on South Clough Lane and the planters and seating at the south end of High Street.

“With such flexible space, the pop-ups can be hired by businesses offering a diverse range of products, such as arts and crafts, clothing, homewares, jewellery, as well as food and drink, amongst many others,” Cllr Ring added.

The shops will be available to hire for weeks or months at a time. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“The possibilities for the pop-ups are endless.”

The pop-ups come as part of the Town Deal-funded Rail to River project. A new arch at the entrance to Purfleet Street is also set to be created, to compliment the shops.

Additionally, new public art designed with the town’s school children will be installed alongside new fingerpost signs and a digital sign at the railway station that promotes events and activities.

Harrison McNaught, the champion for the project, said: “The Rail to River project improvements are adding appeal to the town centre, making people’s experience in our town even better.

“The new pop-ups are an important aspect of this, and they provide a fantastic opportunity for businesses looking to grow and thrive.

“Any business that is wondering if this could be for them, I would urge them to get in touch.

“Taking space in the pop-ups could be a catalyst for your business – and another great reason for people to visit and enjoy King’s Lynn.”

In the coming days, temporary scaffolding will be erected to protect the units while roof work takes place at a nearby shop.

Those interested can get in touch with the council by emailing towncentremanager@west-norfolk.gov.uk