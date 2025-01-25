A 47-year-old who had his drivers licence revoked on medical grounds was caught behind the wheel of a car on the A148.

Edgaras Jankauskas, of Losinga Road in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted driving after his licence was revoked on account of disability.

He also admitted driving the Ford Galaxy on July 20 last year, without any insurance.

The A148 at Fakenham - where the defendant was pulled over. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on that date at 11.15pm, Jankauskas had been seen driving on the A148 in Fakenham.

Police had reason to stop him, and they discovered he had been driving without a valid licence after his GP revoked it for medical reasons.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith said: “I think it is fair to say he did say to the police at the time he understood that his licence had been revoked, but he didn’t understand the repercussions.”

Ms Meredith explained that Jankauskas, a builder, had been getting lifts to work, but had decided to go fishing on this day and had a couple of beers.

For the offence, magistrates added a total of eight penalty points to Jankauskas’ licence and fined him £664.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £266 and court costs of £85.

Even though his licence has been revoked, the eight points being added to Jankauskas’ licence means he is now disqualified for six months due to accumulating more than 12 points.