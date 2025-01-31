The 2025 West Norfolk Business Awards are just five weeks away.

Organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, the rand ceremony will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Today we focus on three of the 2024 winners, with more to come under the spotlight next week.

Victorious in the Businessperson of the Year (sponsored last year and this by Brown & Co) was Tim Gibb of Outwell's Crown Lodge Hotel

Winner of the Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council last year and this year) was leading waterproof accessories brand Sealskinz, of Oldmedow Road, Lynn.

Ian Blackman, CEO of Sealskinz, said on the night: “It means so much to the people that work for the business because they’re the guys that do all the hard work.

“There’s 80 people based inLynn, we’ve got other people around the world – it’s going to mean so much to them, that they get some recognition. We’re the people on the stage but they’re the people that do the work and it’s fantastic.”

Winning the Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon in 2024 and 2025) was Lynnmoore Engineering, of Hamlin Way, Lynn.

The engineering firm has been in Lynn for 30 years and was set up by James and Valerie Moore. Lynnmore is now run by their children Paul Moore and Joanne Anderson.

After winning the award, Paul explained that he and Joanne lost their father four years ago and wanted to make him proud.

Paul said: “I’m following in his footsteps, I’m really happy, I’ve got a good team behind me. I didn’t expect any of this. My dad was really proud of this business, I’m so happy.”

Speaking afterwards, Tim said: “I’m amazed, I’m bowled over. I didn't expect to win by any stretch really, I’m just blown away.”

He added: “Without sounding stereotypical, it’s all about the staff and the team. Everything that we’ve done since Covid, it’s been about driving the team culture.

“For us it’s about building and engaging with staff and making it a great environment for them and the success of the business then comes as a by-product, and that’s a really big success for us.

The shortlists for the 2025 awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:

Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon): Designs, Smartlift Bulk Packaging, Steele Media.

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).

Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).

Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.

Independent Retailer: GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns): Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.

Employee of the Year (Mars): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.

Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.

