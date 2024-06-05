A law society will be embarking on a walk in aid of an organisation which helps those who are struggling to afford legal services.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Law Society members are taking part in their inaugural legal walk along with members of other professional firms and guests.

The walk is part of a country-wide initiative to raise funds and awareness of The Access to Justice Foundation.

The Burridge and Pluck team will be taking part on the walk. Picture: Luke Daniel Photography

Anybody is welcome to join in on the 3K route which will take ramblers around Lynn town centre and some of the town’s historic landmarks and other businesses that have sponsored the event.

Organisers have also promised it will be a good networking opportunity for professionals working in Lynn and all participants need to register in advance of the walk.

The event is taking place on the afternoon of Thursday, June 13.

Law Society secretary Nicola Pluck, from the newly opened Burridge & Pluck Solicitors, said: “We have expanded the invitation to our local sixth forms and colleges with a purpose of providing an informal environment, allowing them to expand their network by connecting with potential future employers and gain a valuable insight into the professional working world. Perhaps even make their own connections for potential training or employment opportunities.”

The Access to Justice Foundation is a non-profit organisation that ensure that those in need of legal services, but cannot afford to engage them are able to seek the advice they need. Whether it be to contest an unfair dismissal or preventing young families from being made homeless.

Law Society President Sarah Fairbrother from Ward Gethin Archer added: “We are encouraging all local firms to take part. From the Law Society’s perspective this will include representatives from our Young Lawyers Association through to experienced, long tenured professionals and this will be a fantastic opportunity to engage the local professional community and build both confidence and connections.

“The walk is a 3k accessible route around King’s Lynn town centre, incorporating both the local historic landmarks as well as ‘check points’ at local businesses that have been kind enough to sponsor the event, culminating at the finish point for drinks and food and more networking opportunity.”