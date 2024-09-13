Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious incident involving a car and a cyclist in North Lynn.

Last Saturday (September 7) at 5.25pm on Lady Jane Grey Road, a black Kia Sportage and a child on a bike collided.

Emergency services attended the scene, including paramedics. The child was taken to hospital with serious arm injuries.

A child cyclist was seriously injured in the incident. Picture: iStock

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Those with any information are asked to get in touch via the following channels, quoting Cad 317 of September 7:

Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

Email: Simon.HAYNES@norfolk.police.uk

Phone: 101

Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org