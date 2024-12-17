More than 100 primary school children sang their thanks to an estate agent business which paid for a Christmas dinner for each child.

The group of pupils aged six to 11 from Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy in Lynn stopped off at the Russen and Turner office in High Street to sing a selection of Christmas carols.

It was to say thank you to business owners Mark Lock and John Stewart for paying for every child at the school to have a Christmas lunch next Thursday.

The children gathered outside Russen and Turner to sing Christmas carols

Head teacher Matt Tuckwood explained that the school couldn’t pay for children’s Christmas lunch due to having a tighter budget this year.

Mr Tuckwood said: “We are really lucky to have strong links with Russen and Turner. We have had a really tight school budget.

“Mark and Stewart kindly offered to pay for the lunch.”

Mark added: “We try and do things with schools across the area, we give out prizes and donate funds.”

The group of children went to Hillington-based Tapping House end-of-life hospice to sing to its residents before heading to the Vancouver Quarter in Lynn.

After visiting Russen and Turner, the children went to the King’s Lynn Baptist Church.