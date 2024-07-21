Your Choir lit up King’s Lynn Corn Exchange with a recent performance which raised £3,000 to be divided between two local charities.

A spokesperson said: “Those fortunate enough to attend were treated to a spectacular evening as150 choir members delivered a floor thumping show. The audience were on their feet, dancing, singing and cheering throughout an electrifying repertoire of contemporary hits.”

Mike Tandy, who founded the choir two years ago, said: “Our choir is all about giving back to the community. We’ve raised around £10,000 for local charities since we started. This year, we are proud to support Mind (mental health charity) and The Pandora Project. Our concert raised £3,000, which will be split between these two wonderful organisations.

Your Choir raise the roof for charity

“I couldn’t be prouder of our choir members. We’re a joyful, inclusive and friendly bunch and everyone’s hard work paid off at the Corn Exchange. We are looking forward to many more concerts in the future. We often perform around the area, so come and see us, or better yet, join us!”