It may be hot outside and the height of summer but this week Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange turned its thoughts to December and panto time.

Oh yes it did - as the Tuesday Market Place venue launched its traditional festive panto on Tuesday which this year is Cinderella.

A host of fresh faces will be making their Lynn stage debut - but, fear not, as audience comic favourite Scott Cripps returns as Buttons.

Popular cast member Scott Cripps is Buttons this year

Scott is a legend on the local stage, notching up 300 shows countrywide as Buttons and he’s excited to be playing the role again.

“We have brilliant audiences here. We just have a ball, the kids’ shows are absolutely manic. I’m really looking forward to being back, I just really enjoy it and I hope everyone enjoys it and will come back and back,” said Scott.

For Worcester actress Ella Bracci, her role as Cinderella marks her professional debut.

The cast of Cinderella outside Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Matthew Usher

The 23-year-old, who graduated from the Urdang Academy, said she loves panto.

“This is my first ever panto, I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to the atmosphere, I think it’s something I’ll thrive off. I think it will be very magical,” she said.

Waving the glittering magic Fairy Godmother’s wand will be award-winning actress Wendi Harriott. Wendi won The Pantomime Awards Best Villain 2024 for her role in Sleeping Beauty at the Watersmeet Theatre in Rickmansworth.

Wendi has a string of theatre and television credits to her name including as Monique in Soul Sisters The Musical.

The dynamic sisters - Harry Hart (Marge) and Alan McLaren (Flora)

She has been a backing vocalist to numerous top stars during TV, show and award appearances including Ellie Goulding, Alfie Boe, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, Rod Stewart and Tom Jones to name but a few.

And she too is excited to be turning her hand to the Fairy Godmother role after her villain success.

“I have absolute respect for panto, I Iove everything about it. This year is different for me having played Carabosse the evil Queen and won The Panto Award for best villian 2024,” said Wendi who has a busy run up to when rehearsals start in November.

The cast of Cinderella with Sue Irving, editor of Your Local Paper which is panto media partner. Pictures: Matthew Usher

She is currently touring with An Officer and a Gentleman the musical which has seen standing ovations from audiences UK wide.

“I finish November 9 then it’s into panto,” she said. “Panto really is the count-up to Christmas, it’s a time for families.”

The Jordan Productions panto also sees Joseph Connor as Prince Charming. Joseph has just finished touring with Sister Act the Musical and has a whole list of musical performances to his credit. He also has a string of West End credits including the cast of Wicked the Musical, the original cast of Lord of the Rings the Musical, Flashdance, We Will Rock You and Evita the Musical and he has industry nominations.

Steven Pinder plays the role of Baron Hardup. Having worked extensively on both stage and screen, Steven won the Best Actor Award at the 24:7 Manchester Festival for his role in Shadow of Your Hand.

He is probably best known for playing Max Farnham in Channel 4’s Brookside from 1990 to 2003 and he is due to return to our screens in The Count of Monte Cristo. His numerous other credits include Casualty, The Bill, Holby City, Emmerdale, Doctors, True Crime and Crossroads.

Adding even more colour to the production will be Harry Hart as Marge and Alan McLaren as Flora - the Ugly Sisters. Both are looking forward to working together and performing in the town.

“I have heard great things about these pantos,” said Harry, who is returning to panto with Jordan Productions for the seventh time.

Both have impressive panto and theatre credits and are excited about their roles.

The panto boasts live music, stunning sets, slick choreography, sensational costumes and heaps of magical fun. Panto sponsors are local firm J and K Glass and Glazing Ltd and Your Local Paper (Iliffe Publishing) is panto media partner.

Tickets are on sale now. Performances start December 10 and finish on January 5. For ticket details and times see www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or call the box office on 01553 764864.