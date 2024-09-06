It’s a big weekend in Lynn, with the classic car day and heritage open day both taking place this Sunday.

The heritage day gives people the opportunity to take a look inside some of Lynn’s landmarks and celebrate the town’s culture.

The car event will see more than 200 vintage vehicles of all makes and ages on display on the Tuesday Market Place, along with stalls and live entertainment.

Heritage Open Day in the Tuesday Market Place last year

Both events run from 10am to 4pm, with the car show organised by West Norfolk Council and the heritage day by Lynn Civic Society.

The heritage day has a different theme each year, with routes, networks and connections chosen for 2024.

There is plenty on offer in relation to the theme, including Dr Paul Richards giving a talk on Pilgrimage in Medieval England and Europe, an exhibition on some of the lost railways of West Norfolk, vintage buses travelling around the town, boats on the pontoons, and the West Lynn ferry will be running so people can learn how ships get safe passage up the river at the Pilots’ Office.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The sun shone for our Mini Meet last weekend and the car’s the star in the Tuesday Market Place once again this Sunday. I’m looking forward to seeing the car park full of classic cars with their proud owners, alongside residents enjoying the display and the concessions and entertainment on stage.

“Our events, public open space and car parks teams do a fantastic job organising our free events through the summer and this one is a great reason for people to pop into town. Lynn Civic Society has put together an incredible list of historic buildings that are opening their doors for people to visit.”

Find out more about classic car day and Lynn summer events at west-norfolk.gov.uk/events. Find out more about heritage open day at kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk/heritage-open-day.

