A cocktail bar is preparing to move into a larger space after announcing the closure of its current location - with its new bar set to offer bottomless brunch.

The Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar is bidding farewell to its Tower Street premises in Lynn tomorrow, as it gets ready to open in its new location at 19 Purfleet Street on Tuesday, August 13.

The team has said that the new building will allow the award-winning business to continue letting more people enjoy it.

Joe and Lisa moved the business to Tower Street in 2022

They have said that the new bar will offer new experiences such as taster nights, cocktail-making experiences, bottomless brunch and more.

It could also be used as a corporate meeting space and offer a lot more stock in the shop.

The bar was opened in 2022 by husband and wife team Joe and Lisa Melton, whose passion started from a garden shed during the pandemic which won Shed of The Year’s lockdown build category.

The new premises will open on Tuesday, August 13

This later expanded as the pair upcycled a tuk-tuk and launched an online shop.

On its Facebook Page, the couple said: “We want to thank everybody for their amazing support during this stage of our journey.

“We have made so many new friends along our way.

“We will be sad to leave but also exciting times to come.”

The duo have said there will be a closing party with a special guest appearance from ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ on the Tower Street premises’ final day - this Thursday, when it is open from 11am until 10pm.

“We appreciate every single person who’s walked through our door and supported our dream, without you all we wouldn’t have achieved any of this,” they added.