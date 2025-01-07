Two leaders from a Lynn college have been admitted to the prestigious Chartered Institution For Further Education.

Kerry Heathcote, deputy CEO of the College of West Anglia, which has a campus in Lynn, and vice principal of curriculum and quality, and Dr Joyce I-Hui Chen, quality enhancement manager, have been officially admitted as Associates of the Chartered Institution for Further Education (ACFE).

The ACFE is the “voice for technical and professional education” and the organisation helps redesign and reshape the education system.

The ceremony was held at the historical Apothecaries’ Hall in London.

Both leaders have played “significant roles” as Association of Colleges (AoC) experts through The College Collective programme, offering “vital support and mentorship” to colleagues across the further education sector.

“Their contributions show the high standards, dedication, and exceptional practice that the sector continues to achieve,” a spokesperson from the College of West Anglia said.

“The recognition highlights the exemplary achievements within Further Education and showcases the influential impact of AoC Experts who help drive improvements and share best practices across colleges nationwide.”