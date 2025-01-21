The Queen Elizabeth Hospital rebuild is now not expected to be complete until at least 2032 - raising serious concerns over patient safety.

Earlier this month, the Lynn News was told by hospital bosses that construction would begin next year in a bid to hit a 2030 deadline.

But now, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced a raft of delays - stating that work will not begin until 2027/28.

A rebuild of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been delayed once again - raising concerns over patient and staff safety

This will no doubt worry staff and patients at the crumbling hospital, who have been told that 2030 is the deadline before the premises become unsafe.

Yesterday, North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “Given an independent review found the end of life of QEH was 2030 on safety grounds, this decision by Labour’s Health Secretary will be very worrying for patients, staff, and our community.

“Despite claiming to see the need to act with urgency to replace QEH, today Labour has delayed the scheme.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild is disappointed that a rebuild has been pushed back

“The only saving grace is there is the opportunity through the site-specific report on QEH to demonstrate the need to build the new hospital by 2030 and a plan to do so - I’ll work with the trust to make that case.”

The Lynn News had revealed that final designs are being drawn up for the multi-storey car park, with building work set to kick off this summer.

This would have allowed the hospital rebuild itself to get under way next summer.

The QEH is considered in a critical condition because it was built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete. It is currently the most propped-up hospital in the country.

MP Terry Jermy has said he is ‘absolutely delighted’ despite the delays

Despite the announcement of a delay, South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy has said he is “absolutely delighted” that a completion date has been announced.

His comments will no doubt jar with residents who, less than two weeks ago, were told the rebuild would be complete within five years.

“I am absolutely delighted. Today is the news that residents in South West Norfolk have been waiting to hear for far too long,” Mr Jermy said.

“For years we have been led up the garden path with false promises from the Tories about when this desperately needed scheme will finally be under way in our community.

“To get the news that both the hospitals serving each end of the constituency will be rebuilt is great.

“Both clearly need the investment after years of neglect. It is thanks to this Labour Government that we now have a timetable for delivery so patients finally get the care they deserve.”

Alice Webster, CEO at the QEH, said: “Yesterday the Government released the revised New Hospital Programme (NHP) plan reaffirming our position as a key priority within the national programme.

“This announcement gives us a clear, structured pathway towards our new QEH.

“As a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) hospital the safety of our current building remains our priority and our failsafing programme is progressing well.

“Yesterday’s announcement outlines the need for site-by-site survey report commissioned by the Government on each RAAC hospital - we await more information on this work.

“We continue to work with the NHP on the details of our programme to open a new QEH as quickly as possible.”

Mr Wild spoke to Mr Streeting in the House of Commons regarding the delay.

Speaking in the chamber, he said: “The Health Secretary has recognised the urgency of a new Queen Elizabeth hospital in King’s Lynn due to RAAC safety issues which I and my constituents welcome and reflects the position of the last Conservative government.

“The Health Secretary said he was working at pace to rebuild QEH, so will he instruct the NHS to expedite the business case approvals for the new multi-storey car park which is the key enabling project to get going and will he commit to meet the 2030 deadline which is the end of life of the hospital?”

In response, the Health Secretary refused to commit to 2030 and said: “In terms of QEH in King’s Lynn we do recognise the challenge because of RAAC and that’s the approach we took from the outset.

“I can confirm that the programme will be starting construction in 2027/28. It is due to complete in 2032/33 but it will be prioritised for expedition as a RAAC scheme. If we can go faster we will go faster.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Mr Jermy, Mr Streeting said: “Since the election, Terry has been banging the drum day and night for West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

“The New Hospital Programme we inherited was unfunded and undeliverable. Not a single new hospital was built in the past five years, and there was no credible plan to build 40 in the next five years.

“When I walked into the Department of Health and Social Care, I was told that the funding for the New Hospitals Programme runs out in March. We were determined to put the programme on a firm footing, so we can build the new hospitals our NHS needs.

“Today we are setting out an honest, funded, and deliverable programme to rebuild our NHS. I am committed to delivering to rebuilding our NHS.”