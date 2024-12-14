This cosy image shows a lady and two gentlemen keeping warm in front of a roaring open fire, in a house on High Street, Lynn. The artist is East Anglian painter Leonard Squirrell (1893-1979).

The fireplace takes centre stage, while the three characters raise a glass. The grand overmantle, extending to the ceiling gives a sense of grandeur to the room, matched by a corner cabinet and floor-to-ceiling curtains depicted in the same vibrant orange. Although we don’t know much about the story behind this print, the interior design and fashions suggest a late 18th Century scene.



If you’re feeling the chill this December, join us for Warm Wednesdays at Lynn Museum. We will be running two sessions from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm every Wednesday from December-March (excluding December 25 and January 1). Come along for a chat, refreshments and enjoy time within our galleries. We look forward to welcoming you.

The print is likely from the 18th Century

More information: www.lynnmuseum.norfolk.gov.uk or call 01553 775001.