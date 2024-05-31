Cuddly guinea pigs helped to brighten up the day for members of Downham Market Stroke Club.

The therapeutic creatures were brought along to a Wednesday session at the town’s methodist church by Diana Taylor, of Cuddly Cavies, which provides therapeutic activities with its trained guinea pigs.

The visits help to promote cognitive and sensory skills and group members enjoyed brushing the guinea pigs and generally holding and making a fuss of them.

The stroke group is a friendly support group offering information, advice, social and peer support along with exercise, outings, creative workshops and speakers to stroke survivors and their families.

All are welcome. You can get in touch by calling group leader Janet Wescombe on 07397 964223.

The group is looking for volunteer drivers and if you can help call Janet on the number above.