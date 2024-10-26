Mayor enjoys coffee and cake with staff at our King’s Lynn newspaper offices
Coffee and an array of mouth-watering cakes were on offer when staff at Your Local Paper and the Lynn News held a charity brew-up.
The doors of our offices at 17 Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn were opened to the public yesterday (Friday) to help us do our bit to support the fundraising Macmillan coffee morning initiative.
West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress, Paul and Marion Bland, joined staff for a hot drink and cake and were given a tour of our revamped offices.
The mayor and mayoress, accompanied by Alan Miller, a former Lynn News photographer who is the mayor’s officer, saw how the Iliffe Media titles are put together and editorial staff showed them some of this week’s pages being produced.
The coffee morning raised £100 and was organised by customer service executive Kathy Ensor with cakes made by staff who were joined by members of the public and other guests during the morning.
Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving said: “It was lovely to see the mayor and mayoress, to introduce them to the staff and give them an insight into how we put our newspapers together. It was also nice they were accompanied by Alan with his past connection to the Lynn News.”