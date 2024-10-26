Coffee and an array of mouth-watering cakes were on offer when staff at Your Local Paper and the Lynn News held a charity brew-up.

The doors of our offices at 17 Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn were opened to the public yesterday (Friday) to help us do our bit to support the fundraising Macmillan coffee morning initiative.

West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress, Paul and Marion Bland, joined staff for a hot drink and cake and were given a tour of our revamped offices.

Taking a look at copies of YLP and the Lynn News with the mayor and mayoress are Rebekah Chilvers, left, and Sue Irving

The mayor and mayoress, accompanied by Alan Miller, a former Lynn News photographer who is the mayor’s officer, saw how the Iliffe Media titles are put together and editorial staff showed them some of this week’s pages being produced.

The mayor and mayoress with coffee morning organiser Kathy Ensor, left, and Sue Irving

The coffee morning raised £100 and was organised by customer service executive Kathy Ensor with cakes made by staff who were joined by members of the public and other guests during the morning.

Taking a look inside the news room

Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving said: “It was lovely to see the mayor and mayoress, to introduce them to the staff and give them an insight into how we put our newspapers together. It was also nice they were accompanied by Alan with his past connection to the Lynn News.”

Sue Irving and Lucy Carter

Cllr Paul Bland catches up on the news with YLP

Some of the YLP and Lynn News staff getting ready for the coffee morning. Left, Alice Hobbs (reporter), Rebekah Chilvers (head of news), Lucy Carter (reporter), Sue Irving (YLP editor) and Kris Johnston (senior reporter)

Cakes and a cuppa for the mayor and mayoress