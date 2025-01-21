Dangerous speeders, drug-drivers and car headbutters all wound up in Lynn Magistrates’ Court last week.

It was another wide-ranging week at College Lane, with community orders, fines and driving bans among the sentences dished out.

Here is everyone who appeared in the dock last week…

Man ‘very likely’ to be jailed after speeding at 100mph while being chased by police

Regi Baron, 32, committed a raft of offences on May 24 last year - including dangerous driving and driving without a licence, without insurance, and while using a mobile phone.

The probation service has been asked to carry out a pre-sentence report on him, and he will return to court on March 11 to learn his fate.

The court heard that on the day of his offences, two police officers were carrying out speed checks on the A47 at Terrington St John when they clocked Baron travelling at around 100mph.

He proceeded to drive the wrong way around two roundabouts in a bid to evade them.

Drug-driver was caught after ex-girlfriend reported him to the police following break-up

Samuel Wallen, 31, was pulled over on the A47 at East Winch on July 30 last year after officers received the tip-off.

There were no concerns about his manner of driving - but a drug swipe showed he was over the limit for cocaine.

After being arrested, tests revealed he had 31mcg of the Class A drug per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 10mcg, and he has been disqualified for 12 months.

Man sacked from job after headbutting car during drunken rampage at pub

Police were called to The Ffolkes in Hillington on December 7 after Mark Evans, of Olympian Close in Wisbech, became abusive towards its door staff.

During his drunken rampage, he assaulted one man and headbutted the car window of another.

In court, he pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause fear of violence, as well as common assault.

Evans has been handed a fine.

Solicitor breaks into Latin as former drug-dealer is sentenced for latest offence

Tyrone Gray, 24, of Rope Walk in North Lynn, also appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was handed a three-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that police executed a warrant at his address on March 15 last year, where they found Gray in his living room with a small amount of cannabis - worth £2 - rolled into a joint.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said Gray’s history as a drug dealer contributed to him being arrested.

42-year-old breached restraining order multiple times by spending the night at ex-partner’s home

Aron Kandjii, 42, visited his ex-partner’s house numerous times despite the court order - having believed it had expired.

However, he pleaded guilty to the offence in court, where he was handed a 24-month community order.

His visits included unwanted appearances and consensual sexual encounters.

Man took amphetamine before driving as his drug habit went ‘off the rails’

On July 23 last year, Sam Bullock was driving along Bexwell Road in Downham, close to McDonald’s, when he was pulled over by the police.

He returned a negative breath test, but failed a drug swipe - and later investigations revealed he had 580mcg of amphetamine per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 250mcg.

After arresting Bullock, officers conducted a search which unveiled a number of white large rocks - also amphetamine - inside a cigarette packet.

He has been banned from driving for three years.

Drunken outburst at hotel saw man assault worker

Karl Darby, 54, of Westgate in Hunstanton, was sentenced on Thursday following an incident at The Wash and Tope in September.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating, as well as using threatening and abusive behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said that Darby, who was of previous good character, suffers from mental health issues.

25-year-old handed himself into the police after breaching non-molestation order

Alexander Monaghan, 25, of Springfield Road in Walpole St Andrew, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a non-molestation order.

He both posted a status about his ex-partner on Facebook and then sent her WhatsApp messages, claiming she had “made up lies” about him and that her love for him had been “fake”.

But just days later, Monaghan handed himself into the Metropolitan Police, admitting his breaches.

19-year-old laughs in court as he hears details of his drunken behaviour

Harvey Devitt, of Walnut Avenue North in West Winch, was kicked out of Doctor Thirsty’s during a night out in Lynn on July 27 last year.

He had been aggressive in the venue, threatening to fight various people, before becoming verbally abusive towards police officers in the town centre.

Devitt appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He laughed as details of the case were read out.

Man caught driving while disqualified after exchanging his Kenyan licence

Wilberforce Rotich, of Marchant Court in Downham, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He committed the offences on September 3, when police caught him in his Mercedes on Thieves Bridge Road at Watlington.

Magistrates disqualified Rotich from driving for a further seven months, including the one month he has remaining on his current ban.

‘Mother’s love for her son’ led to her breaching restraining order

Moira Williamson, 67, was sentenced for breaching the restraining order when she appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She had admitted the offence in September, with a pre-sentence report subsequently carried out by the probation service.

In a victim personal statement, her ex-husband said he was left feeling “stressed and anxious to leave the house”.

Williamson was handed an 18-month restraining order which will require her to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days.