A 450-home development on the outskirts of town is almost complete and will be revealed to potential buyers next month.

The Wootton Grange development in South Wootton is being launched by housebuilders Allison Homes.

The “environmentally diverse” development consists of 450 three, four and five-bedroom homes surrounded by 390 trees, more than 2,750 shrubs and 6,750 hedge plants.

A CGI of Wootton Grange development

The launch event is taking place on January 4 and 5 from 10am to 5pm, where visitors can have a first glimpse at the homes.

Visitors will have the chance to take a tour of the three-bedroom The Hazel and the four-bedroom The Willow show homes.

Kelly Toms, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are excited to be unveiling the show homes at Wootton Grange.

“Having a show home to view makes it so much easier for buyers to picture their lives in one of our homes, and our sales team will be on hand to answer any and all questions they may have.

“I would highly encourage anyone who is looking for a home in the area to come along and take a look at the wonderful homes here.”