A woman who stole baby milk to sell as her benefits had stopped was ordered to pay compensation to Boots.

Jessica Goldup, 29, formerly of Goodwins Road, Lynn, and now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing from Boots at Lynn’s Southgates Medical Centre on May 24, when she appeared before magistrates on Thursday.

Nicola Lamb, prosecuting, told the court Goldup had been spotted picking up baby milk and then walking out of the store without paying.

Ms Lamb said the incident happened two weeks after a similar offence on May 9.

Goldup, who was unrepresented, told the court she was currently “sofa surfing” and was desperate for money as her benefits had been sanctioned and she hadn’t received any funds for three months.

She said she intended to sell the baby milk valued at £48.90 for the cash.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £48.90 in compensation to the pharmacy giant and advised her to sort out her benefit payments.