As the end of the month approaches, many motorists will be glad to know that with it comes the conclusion of disruptive roadworks which have allowed a roundabout to be constructed.

Works along the A148 Grimston Road are soon to be complete with Norfolk County Council confirming an end date of Friday, January 31.

The project, which is part of plans for hundreds of new homes to be built on the new Knights Hill development, is now in its final phase.

The works are in the final stages Picture: Google Maps

During the final days of the roadworks, the temporary traffic lights that currently guide drivers through one-half of the roundabout will continue between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.

However, a night closure of the road - which started on Monday - will now be in place between 7pm and 6.30am on weekdays up until the completion date.

Delays are still expected during this time.