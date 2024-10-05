Usual care home visitors do not have a beak and feathers, but a flock of them visited a group of elderly people recently.

Lynn’s Amberly Hall Care Home had a colony of penguins visit the home, which made resident Susan Fisher’s dream come true.

Susan, who has always adored penguins, was granted a special wish to not only see but meet these charming creatures up close, as part of Amberley Hall’s “Making Moments” campaign.

Susan's dream came true as she got to meet a penguin at Amberly Hall Care Home

“I have always loved penguins,” Susan, 70, said.

“I’m sure I must have seen them at the zoo when I was a girl, but to meet them like this has been amazing. I put my wish on the wish tree, but I never thought it would come true.”

To grant her wish, two adorable Humboldt penguins, Pringle and Widget, were brought to Amberley Hall from Heythrop Zoo.

Susan and other residents got to interact with the penguins

The playful pair toured the care home, making sure even residents unable to leave their rooms had a chance to experience the joy.

Their visit brought smiles and excitement not only to Susan but to all the residents and the team at the home.

Susan’s husband, Graham, who regularly visits her at Amberley Hall, shared the joy of the occasion.

He said: “This was a wonderful day for Susan. It’s something I know we’ll talk about for ages.”

Athena Care Homes, the parent company of Amberley Hall, is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary.

As part of the festivities, the “Making Moments” initiative was launched to make residents’ dreams come true, and Susan’s penguin wish was at the top of the list.

Susan, who has been residing at Amberley Hall since last March, never thought her dream would actually come true.

Nicky, a receptionist at Amberley Hall with a penguin tattoo, was also overjoyed to meet one of her favourite animals, as were many members of the team who work at Amberley Hall.

For Susan, the chance to meet penguins fulfilled her wish, turning a simple request on the home’s “wish tree” into a day she and her fellow residents will never forget.