King’s Lynn man Nathan Chenery died after his car collided with stationary lorry in layby on A47 Terrington St John

By Lucy Carter
Published: 11:21, 18 December 2024

A 34-year-old died after driving his car into a stationary lorry which was parked in a layby, an inquest has heard.

Nathan Chenery was driving on a stretch of the A47 in Terrington St John on April 1 when he collided with the lorry trailer.

An inquest into his death took place on Monday at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich.

Nathan Chenery collided into the back of a stationary lorry on the A47 near Terrington St John. Picture: Google Maps
Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: “He had a medical history of depression and anxiety but his state of mind at that point in time remains undetermined.”

Mr Chenery lived in Lynn.

