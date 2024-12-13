Emergency services have been called to a busy Lynn road this afternoon after a car crashed into a tree.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of the collision on Wootton Road at about 2.15pm - with one lane of the road now shut.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said it was believed that the driver would be going to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Wootton Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

She said firefighters and paramedics had now left, but police were still on the scene.

Reports on social media suggested that the crash was close to the junction with Drift Way, close to the Orb and Sceptre pub.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the crew made the scene safe before a stop message was received at 2.45pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.