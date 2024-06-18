Officers remain on the scene of a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were called at 2.40pm today to reports of the collision involving a HGV that had crashed into the back of a vehicle at the Pullover Roundabout in Lynn.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident, along with firefighters and paramedics.

The incident happened on the A47 pullover roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

One person was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

Reports on social media suggest that there have been queues of traffic on the adjoining A17.