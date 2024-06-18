Emergency services remain at scene of two-vehicle crash at Pullover Roundabout in King’s Lynn
Published: 16:23, 18 June 2024
| Updated: 16:43, 18 June 2024
Officers remain on the scene of a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Police were called at 2.40pm today to reports of the collision involving a HGV that had crashed into the back of a vehicle at the Pullover Roundabout in Lynn.
Officers remain at the scene of the incident, along with firefighters and paramedics.
One person was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.
Reports on social media suggest that there have been queues of traffic on the adjoining A17.