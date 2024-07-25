Emergency services attended River Ouse in King’s Lynn due to concern for safety
Published: 11:34, 25 July 2024
Emergency services rushed to a town river last night due to a concern for safety.
Police were called to Wisbech Road in South Lynn at 5.45pm yesterday, with fire crews joining at 6pm and paramedics also attending the scene.
The incident occurred close to the River Ouse, with a police spokesperson saying the coastguard may also have been called.
The matter was safely resolved, with firefighters calling an end to the incident at 6.41pm.