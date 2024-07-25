Emergency services rushed to a town river last night due to a concern for safety.

Police were called to Wisbech Road in South Lynn at 5.45pm yesterday, with fire crews joining at 6pm and paramedics also attending the scene.

The incident occurred close to the River Ouse, with a police spokesperson saying the coastguard may also have been called.

Emergency services were called to a concern for safety incident yesterday evening. Picture: Google Maps

The matter was safely resolved, with firefighters calling an end to the incident at 6.41pm.