Emergency services remain at the scene after a crash involving a car and a motorbike occurred close to a town’s historic landmark.

Police were called to Queen Street in Lynn following reports of the two-vehicle collision near the Custom House.

An ambulance has recently arrived at the scene and it is unknown if anybody is seriously injured.

Access to King Street from the South Quay is currently blocked while emergency services are at the scene.

Police are currently turning away motorists from entering King Street while they deal with the incident.