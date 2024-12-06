This month will see Lynn Community Cinema Club screen its penultimate film in the historic St George’s Guildhall.

In the new year, due to the theatre closing for renovation, the club will be moving into screen two at the Majestic Cinema after being at King Street for the last 14 years.

Members are looking forward to the comfortable seating, larger screen, impressive sound system, pre-film bar and being fully accessible to everyone.

Lynn's Majestic Cinema will be the club's new home. Picture: Ian Burt

The Majestic will be the new home apart from a brief return to the Guildhall for a Sunday matinee in January.

Next Thursday (December 12), the second-last film at the venue will be the American comedy-drama ‘The Holdovers’, directed by Alexander Payne and starring Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for this role.

Full details of all the club’s films and events can be found on the club website and Facebook page.

Anyone can go along to any individual film as a day member for £5, which can only be paid by cash on the door.