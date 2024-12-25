Built in the 1600s, the Duke’s Head Hotel has been part of Lynn’s street scene for centuries.

Believed to have been designed by Henry Bell who was the architect also behind the Custom House, the former coaching inn is now home to a bar, restaurant and hotel.

As I’m sure most Lynn residents can say, I’ve been to the iconic venue on many occasions, be it for afternoon tea, a few drinks or a work Christmas party.

The Duke's Head Hotel in King's Lynn

The powder blue building was looking even more majestic than usual with the festive decor lighting up its exterior when my partner Lee and his family visited for dinner last week.

I’ve never sat in the Turners Restaurant before, but when we arrived - for an early dinner at around 6pm which may explain why - it was fairly quiet but the room was decorated elegantly and invitingly.

We were greeted by a friendly waiter who took our drinks orders promptly - I chose a mocktail version of the popular pornstar martini for £4.95.

The pornstar martini mocktail (£4.95)

It looked and tasted just as good as the normal alcoholic version, with the prosecco shot swapped for a shot of what I believe was fizzy elderflower cordial.

Lee had an alcohol-free Heineken, while we also ordered two Coke Zero (£3.30 each), an orange and lemonade (£4.70 in total), and lime cordial (£1).

We were fairly spoiled for choice when it came to food as we could order from the standard menu or the fixed price menu (2 courses for £18 or 3 courses for £22).

It was good to have the fixed price menu as another option but all six of us decided to order from the standard one.

Inside the Turners restaurant

Lee and I chose three nibbles for £15 - although they can be ordered individually (individual prices will be in brackets).

As Lee is a huge fan of pork crackling (£6), it’s no surprise that he wanted to go for that - it was accompanied by apple sauce - and he said it was all delicious, “really crunchy” and of a “generous portion” size.

We both decided to try the frickles - fried pickles - (£5.50) and the falafel, hummus and pitta bread (£6). The frickles were crunchy but full of flavour and something a bit different to start off the meal. Meanwhile, the falafel was a bit hard but still had a good taste and was accompanied well by the delicious hummus and pitta.

Mine and Lee's frickles (£5.50) and falafel, hummus and pitta bread (£6), although they were on the 3 for £15 on the nibbles menu

Lee had the pork crackling with burnt apple puree from the nibbles menu (£6 but we got 3 for £15)

Meanwhile, Lee’s dad Bernie had the soup of the day and bloomer bread (£7) which was a vegetable-flavoured one. He said it was tasty but could have been warmer.

His mum Gina opted for the mushroom pate with beer chutney and toasted sourdough crostini (£8) which she said was “absolutely delicious”.

Lee’s nephew Jake chose the dill cured salmon with pickled cucumber and dill oil (£10) which he said was really tasty, featuring a good mixture of textures.

Bernie's vegetable soup (which was soup of the day) with bloomer bread (£7)

Gina's mushroom pate with beer chutney and toasted sourdough crostini (£8)

Jake's dill cured salmon with pickled cucumber and dill oil starter (£10)

Moving onto mains, Jake and his girlfriend Mia both liked the sound of the katsu chicken curry, accompanied by Laila basmati rice and grilled pineapple (£16) - but Mia asked for hers without the pineapple. They also ordered a side of truffle fries (£4.50).

They both said that the chicken was “succulent and tender”, although the meal would have been “even nicer with a little more sauce”.

“We had no complaints about the portion sizes or presentation,” they added.

Jake and Mia both had the chicken katsu curry with Laila basmati rice and grilled pineapple (not pictured here) for £16

The pie of the day (£16) was what Gina was fancying - especially after she heard that it was a steak and ale one. She was a little disappointed though as when she had asked what it would be served with, the waiter believed there would be red cabbage but there wasn’t any on her plate.

It did come with mashed potato, tenderstem broccoli, normal cabbage, a carrot and parsnip and gravy, though. Gina said she was impressed with her pie, which was packed full of filling and had lovely flaky pastry and fresh vegetables - her only disappointment was regarding the red cabbage.

Bernie opted for the battered fish and chips with crushed minted peas, tartare sauce and grilled lemon (£16). He said: “It was lovely, with nice, crispy batter on the fish and the portion was just right.”

Gina's steak and ale pie which was pie of the day with mashed potato, broccoli, cabbage, a roasted carrot and parsnip and gravy (£16)

Bernie's battered fish and chips with crushed minted peas, tartare sauce and grilled lemon (£16)

Lee chose the moules frites with white wine cream sauce and fries (£19). He said that it was a good portion size - as sometimes mussels can be served in a huge bowl which is “too much”, which this was not. He said the white wine sauce was delicious, good enough for him to dip his chips into.

Meanwhile, the only vegan main was the puy lentil curry with coconut and mint yoghurt, naan bread and Laila basmati rice (£14). While the dark-coloured nature of the curry may have made it not look as appetising as some of the other dishes at the table, it was delicious and I was happy to get stuck in. The yoghurt and naan made for excellent accompaniments to the curry and I felt it was a healthy but flavoursome dinner.

Lee's moules frites with white wine cream sauce and fries (£19)

My puy lentil curry with coconut and mint yoghurt, naan bread and Laila basmati rice (£14)

Some of the group still had room for dessert, with Jake and Mia sharing the warm sticky toffee pudding with ice cream (£7.25) and Lee choosing the cheesecake of the day (£7.95), which was white chocolate and raspberry, and served with cream.

Gina had seen the apple pie with custard (£7.95) on the fixed price menu, and the team kindly allowed her to have it anyway.

Jake and Mia said the sticky toffee pudding was “lovely” and “not remotely dry”, which it can often be.

Jake and Mia shared the warm sticky toffee pudding with ice cream for (£7.25)

Lee's cheesecake of the day which was white chocolate and raspberry-flavoured with cream (£7.95)

Lee said the cheesecake was “fluffy”, while the berry was “zingy”. He said the dessert was “exactly the right amount after a big meal”.

And Gina was more than chuffed with her apple pie, which was “delicious”, with the apple filling and pastry paired well with the creamy custard.

While I didn’t have the room this time, I did ask if any of the desserts were vegan, and was told that some of the sorbets would have been suitable, and the waiter believed the brownie could be made vegan too.

The total bill came to £181.85 - working out to just over £30 per person. Seeing as we had six drinks, three nibbles, three starters, six mains and three desserts, this seemed fairly reasonable, although some of the options were in the higher price range.

We felt the staff had been helpful, and the meal was really enjoyable in a relaxed atmosphere.

As we left for the night, we also got to take in the sights of more of the historic venue which had been decorated festively for the season, which was a lovely touch.

Inside the festively decorated Duke's Head Hotel

The festive decor inside the hotel

Ratings out of five:

Food: None of us had any complaints about the food itself, and felt it was fresh, delicious and filling. ****

Drink: A really good selection available, and I was particularly impressed by my mocktail. ****

Decor: It was beautiful inside and out, especially so for the festive season. *****

Staff: All workers we spoke to were lovely and helped wherever they could. ****

Price: Pretty good value for money all in all. ****