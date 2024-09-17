From noise cancelling headphones, to reclining chairs and motorised trollies - the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s King’s Lynn Charity is significantly boosting the experience of patients and staff thanks to funding of more than £12,500.

The charity-funded Room for Improvement scheme is designed to support staff to implement initiatives that benefit staff and patients across the hospital worth up to £5,000.

Thanks to staff innovative ideas the hospital is now benefiting from:

Executive Beth Stone and son Theo with a pair of the new headphones

* Thirty noise cancelling headphones for children and adults to help take some of the stress out of hospital visits.

* Six reclining comfortable chairs for the Trust’s Day Surgery Unit.

The new pharmacy trollies

* Two motorised pharmacy trollies to help improve pharmacy deliveries and reduce the physical burden on staff .

The idea of ear-defending headphones came from executive assistant, Beth Stone who suggested it after bringing her four-year-old autistic son to the hospital’s Emergency Department.

She said: “In the rush and panic I forgot to bring his ear-defending headphones which he relies on in busy and sensory overloading environments.

“For autistic and neurodivergent individuals, the intense and often overwhelming sensory input in a hospital setting can be highly distressing. Investing in noise-cancelling headphones can help manage the sensory processing challenge by significantly reducing loud and disruptive noises.”

The Trust’s charity manager, Samantha Taylor, said: “These purchases embody the spirit of this charity-funded scheme, supporting both patients and staff in meaningful ways.”

Find out how to support the hospital’s charity appeal by looking on the website www.qehklcharity.co.uk, email the charity team at Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309.