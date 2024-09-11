A section of a busy coastal road will be closed from Monday for a month as junction improvement work gets underway.

Contractors working on behalf of Norfolk County Council’s Infrastructure Department will be carrying out work to improve the left-hand turn from Lynn Road in Heacham on to the A149 and bus passengers have been warned there will be disruption to some services.

The council has said the improvements will make it easier for large and long vehicles to turn.

Road closures and diversions for bus services when work gets underway at Heacham next week. Picture: Ian Burt

“We will also be removing the ‘pinch-point’ on the bend of Lynn Road as it approaches the junction. These changes will help improve traffic flow through the area, including for buses, contributing to improvements to journey times and reliability for services using the area.

“This improvement will be achieved by widening the kerb line at the left-hand turn on to the A149, as well as widening the road on the Lynn Road bend. Resurfacing of the A149, Lynn Road and B1454 junction will also be carried out at the end of the construction period,” the council said.

Temporary road closures will be: • Lynn Road from the Norfolk Lavender overflow car park to the A149 junction from Monday, September 16 to October 24. A diversion route (suitable for HGVs) will be via Lynn Road, Hunstanton Road, Butterfield Meadow and the A149 but alternative local routes will also be available.

• B1454 will be closed overnight only (7pm to 6am) between October 9 and October 18 for resurfacing the junction with the A149 and Lynn Road.

Lynx Bus routes 34/35/36, 35, 408 and 414 will be affected during the closures and will not be able to serve the following bus stops in Heacham while work takes place: Nourse Drive, Ringstead Road and Norfolk Lavender.

During the closure, buses will be diverting via Hunstanton Road – the nearest alternative bus stops will be near the Tesco Express.

The council has apologised in advance saying: “We understand that disruption on the roads and to bus services is frustrating and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this work causes. We would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while construction takes place and we will be working with our contractor, Tarmac, throughout to minimise the impact as much as possible.”

See bus service updates at www.lynxbus.co.uk

The project is part of a series of improvements in the county aimed at improving bus journey times and reliability.

It involves funding awarded to the council by the Department for Transport for its Bus Service Improvement Plan to invest in infrastructure at strategic locations, relieving specific areas of congestion affecting buses to enable better, more punctual services.

Through these changes, along with funding for additional and extended services, the current £2 fare cap and zero-emission buses, the council said it hopes more people will use bus services for everyday journeys.

The Department for Transport awarded the county council nearly £50m towards its Bus Service Improvement Plan.