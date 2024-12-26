We take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from February 2024…

Back in February, West Norfolk residents were once again treated to the arrival of the Mart - which was first established back in the 1500s.

Large crowds would go on to visit the Tuesday Market Place throughout the month, enjoying thrilling rides, tasty food and exciting prizes.

Hundreds enjoyed the Mart on the Tuesday Market Place back in February.

We captured some brilliant photos of the action - take a look back at them here.

Meanwhile, excitement was brewing after an eagle-eyed bookshop manager began to suspect there was something special about a tattered book donated to her charity shop.

The large book was handed to No8 The Old Bookshop in Downham, and manager Sarah Cox had a hunch that it was a special volume. She therefore decided to apply a little research with the help of her volunteers.

The No8 Old Bookshop in Downham, where the special book was handed in

Her suspicions were spot-on, and the rare book was sold at a specialist auction on Wednesday for a whopping £4,400 – and it all went to the West Norfolk Deaf Association, the charity behind No8.

Around the same time, tributes were paid to a former council leader who “put the good of the public before political interest” after his death.

John Dobson became a West Norfolk councillor in 1999, before taking up the role of council leader in 2003.

Tributes were paid to John Dobson after his death at the start of this year

He died early this year at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 86.

Also in February, plans for a multi-thousand-pound refurbishment of a historic pub were unveiled.

It was announced that The Wildfowler in Gaywood could be renamed ‘The Queen Elizabeth’ if a new licensee was recruited, following an announcement made by company Star Pubs and Bars for a £100,000 renovation.

Plans to refurbish The Wildfowler in Gaywood were unveiled. Picture: Google Maps

With new paint, signage, furniture and lighting, the company said it would create an “all-around great community pub”.

Towards the end of the month, three dads who have tirelessly been campaigning for suicide prevention were nominated by MPs for the Petitioner of the Year award.

The Three Dads Walking were nominated for the Petitioner of the Year award

The Three Dads Walking group was put up for the award after they started a petition in 2022, gaining more than 100,000 signatures. Shouldham man Tim Owen is a part of the group.

Meanwhile, in Lynn’s courtroom, we reported on a shocking case which culminated in a dead pig’s head being posted as part of a neighbourhood feud.

Sporle woman Samantha Shaw posted the farm animal body part – as well as fragments of dead birds – to a woman she used to call a friend.

The shocking case involving a pig’s head was heard at Lynn Magistrates’ Court

The head was sent accompanied with a label reading ‘have a good day’ in what was described as a “tit for tat” fall-out.

Also in the world of crime, three men were jailed after a £39,000 drugs bust in Fakenham.

Edward Hadley, Liam Tooke and Wesley Woodford were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

The quantity of cocaine seized as part of the police operation had an estimated street value of £39,000. In addition, a large quantity of cash (approximately £10,000), multiple mobile phones and a set of digital scales were also uncovered.

After plans for a mega incinerator were officially given the green light in mid-February, it was described as “a dark day” for the area.

Plans for a Wisbech incinerator were approved despite widespread protests. Picture: Garry Monger/WisWIN.

Councillors, residents and campaigners across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk united in disappointment and “disgust” that the MMV Medworth proposals had been given permission.

There was equal disgust when Jewish residents were left feeling isolated and scared after the appearance of “antisemitic” graffiti in Dersingham.

Police investigated the graffiti in Dersingham, which appeared in February. Picture: Nathan Mitchell

And the month ended in disappointment when exciting plans to revitalise Lynn’s derelict Debenhams store fell through.

Kelly Ranger, who used to run a pop-up market at The Place on New Conduit Street, had revealed her plan to revitalise the old department store on High Street in October 2023.

Plans to revitalise the Debenhams store fell through

She had hoped to fill it with shopping and leisure attractions - but confirmed the idea was unrealistic due to “over the odds” pricing.