Every year Downham Market celebrates its annual festival with a special cake.
Dignitaries assembled in the town hall on Wednesday for the traditional cake cutting ceremony.
For this year, town bakery Cream Me Up Scotty was given the brief ‘festival of festivals’ and used three fruit loaves representing three different floats taking part in the carnival parade.
Leading the parade is the town crier, Ray Wales, and a float representing the cake cutting ceremony itself, as well as the coffee mornings taking place throughout the week.
The second float represents the carnival entertainment enjoyed by crowds on the Howdale - with Hilgay Silver Band playing a march.
Finally, the third cake represents another big festival - Glastonbury.
The bakery said: ”After many hours of work, a lot of fruit and plenty of brandy, we hope you enjoy eating our cake as much as we loved making it.”