Every year Downham Market celebrates its annual festival with a special cake.

Dignitaries assembled in the town hall on Wednesday for the traditional cake cutting ceremony.

The festival cake being cut by Downham Market Mayor Barry Hobbs, left, with the bakers, Carol Goodrum and Claire Goodrum from Cream Me Up Scotty, Denise Whiley (second right) the chairperson of the festival committee, and Town Crier Ray Wales. Pictures: Ian Burt

For this year, town bakery Cream Me Up Scotty was given the brief ‘festival of festivals’ and used three fruit loaves representing three different floats taking part in the carnival parade.

Leading the parade is the town crier, Ray Wales, and a float representing the cake cutting ceremony itself, as well as the coffee mornings taking place throughout the week.

The second float represents the carnival entertainment enjoyed by crowds on the Howdale - with Hilgay Silver Band playing a march.

Finally, the third cake represents another big festival - Glastonbury.

The bakery said: ”After many hours of work, a lot of fruit and plenty of brandy, we hope you enjoy eating our cake as much as we loved making it.”

Cream Me Up Scotty's mother and daughter, Carol Goodrum and Claire Goodrum, who created the cake.

The cake was cut by Downham Market's mayor Barry Hobbs.

Downham Market town mayor Barry Hobbs.

The cake was cut by Downham Market's mayor Barry Hobbs.

The Downham Market Festival Cake.

The Downham Market Festival Cake showing the coffee mornings held through the week.

The Downham Market Festival Cake showing a parade float and the Hilgay Silver Band.

The Downham Market Festival Cake showing Glastonbury.

Singers Inspired Choir who performed during the ceremony.

Singers Inspired Choir.

Singers Inspired Choir.

The coffee morning in the town hall.

The coffee morning in the town hall.

The coffee morning in the town hall.