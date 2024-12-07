This year’s Warehouse Business Breakfast Club Christmas Special was an event to remember.

Held at Lynn’s WhataHoot distillery due to the recent kitchen fire at The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setchey, the festive gathering brought together businesses from across Lynn and Norfolk for a morning of connection, inspiration and Christmas cheer.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland was welcomed as a special guest who joined the networking gathering.

Christmas jumpers added to the special event

Spokesperson Amanda Waterfield said the mayor’s presence added a touch of prestige to the event and he enthusiastically judged the event’s Christmas Jumper Competition.

Festive fun

“The event wasn’t just about fun—it was also a chance to make a difference. Our Christmas raffle was a huge success, raising just over £140 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and The Norfolk Hospice. Thank you to everyone who donated and participated, your generosity will make a meaningful impact in our community.”

Christmas Breakfast Club with special guest, mayor Cllr Paul Bland

Guest speaker was Andrew Hayward from Hayward Miller, who spoke about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in modern business. His insights sparked engaging discussions, leaving attendees with fresh ideas to take back to their own companies.

"The Warehouse Business Breakfast Club is more than just a networking event, it’s a community of incredible people coming together to share ideas, support one another, and make a real difference locally. The Christmas Special was a true reflection of that spirit, and I’m so proud to see the positive impact we’ve created together,” said Amanda, marketing manager.

Thanks were given to WhataHoot for hosting the event and Amanda said they are optimistic the network event will return to the Setchey base soon.

The Warehouse Business Breakfast Club is about fostering relationships, sharing knowledge, and supporting the local community. It returns in the new year on Tuesday, January 7.

Don’t miss out on another great opportunity to connect with local businesses, enjoy delicious refreshments, and be part of something truly special, the organisers said.

Find out more at: www.thewarehousetaproom.co.uk

Thanks have gone to the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) and sponsors - KL1 Radio, Iliffe Media, Orvis Builders, Complete Commercial Finance, Charis Grants, Human Capital Dept, Social Squid and Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.