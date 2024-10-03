Businesses and staff recognised for hard work in industry in second Lynn News and Your Local Paper West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards
Businesses who serve us the very best food and drink were recognised for their hard work at the Lynn News and Your Local Paper West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards.
The awards were set up last year to give a much-needed pat on the back to those behind our delicious food and drink scene. With ten lucky winners and 20 runners up all taking back a trophy to proudly display.
Businesses and individuals in the food and drink industry in West Norfolk were celebrated after you nominated them, before an expert judging panel visited each business to decide who to crown as the winner.
The awards took place at Lynn Town Hall yesterday afternoon and were run in association with Greenyard Frozen.
Nominees were described as a “breath of fresh air” and that they “poured their heart and soul into their businesses” by judging panels.
Find out who the winners are below…
Farm Shop/Deli of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrims UK:
Downham’s Norfolk Cheese Company were announced as the winners of this category, with judge Alice Ryan from Velvet Magazine saying the store adopted a “community spirit”.
Alice said: “Each business within this category was a standout in its own way - they are a tribute to West Norfolk’s thriving independent food producers, retailers and, indeed, shoppers.
“Deciding on a winner was a genuine challenge. In the end, it was the community spirit fostered by the winner, along with a skilfully chosen and predominantly local stocklist, which swung it.”
Runners-up were The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton and Cheese and Bees in Walpole St Andrew.
Producer of the Year, sponsored by Your Local Paper:
Another Downham business Mabel Bakery, which opened earlier this year, won the Producer of the Year award.
The bakery was up against Leith House Orchards, Burnham Overy and Gurney’s Fish Shop, Burnham Market.
Judge Vhari Russel of Food Marketing Experts said: “This is such an impressive operation.
“New to their town, they have brought their shared experiences and learnings from across the world to West Norfolk. The business owners have perfected their craft and bring a breath of fresh air to the area.”
Pub/ Bar of the Year, sponsored by Prestige Roofs Ltd:
It was a tough decision to make for judge and independent wine expert Giles Luckett, but he came to the decision that WhataHoot in Lynn was the worthy winner.
The gin distillery based on King Street was up against Lynn’s Tipsy Teapot and the Queen Victoria in Snettisham.
Giles said: “It was a diverse set of finalists this year. At one end we had a funky brasserie/bar/night spot, at the other we had a traditional country pub and, in the middle, an innovative gin palace/bar/event venue. All three thoroughly deserving finalists.
“The winners though struck me with their passion and commitment to providing something unique.”
Street Food/ Pop Up of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrims UK:
Ressey’s, a dessert truck that travels around West Norfolk and is based in Downham, scooped up this award.
Judge Katy Truss of Fabulous Food Finds said that all finalists impressed her to many levels, but that Reesey’s offer “excellent value for money”.
She said: “I had the privilege of trialling three outstanding finalists, each of whom impressed on so many levels. The awards have showcased the incredible culinary talent and community spirit that thrives in West Norfolk.
“After careful consideration, we arrived at our winner.
“The quality of the offering truly impressed me. The range of products is exciting and surprising, their customer service was great and they offer excellent value for money.”
Runners up were Miam Miam Bakes in South Wootton and the Pizza Slice Guy in Lynn.
Tearoom/ Coffee Shop of the Year, sponsored by Double G Clothing:
East Rudham’s newly opened tearoom Biago’s were crowned as the best in class by judge Louise Cummings from Velvet Magazine.
She said the Italian tearoom had a “wall-to-wall wow factor” and served amazing coffee.
Louise said: “As a devotee of coffee, cake and all things brunch, judging Tearoom and Coffee Shop of the Year felt like winning the lottery or at least an early Christmas present.
“On my travels around West Norfolk I discovered some true gems which were genuinely loved and appreciated by their communities and tourists alike.
“It was a very tough decision as the owners of the three shortlisted tea rooms have clearly put their heart and soul into their businesses, and all three were such brilliant offerings.
“It was a close call but in the end, the winner had wall-to-wall wow-factor, an idyllic location, the warmest welcome, scrumptious fare, amazing coffee and impeccable presentation.”
Breakfast and Brownies in Heacham and The Seat in Downham were runners-up in this category.
King’s Lynn Hospitality Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn; the King’s Lynn BID:
The Rusty Krab, which specialises in all things rum, was the winner of this category.
Runners-up were the Purr Cafe and The Wenns Chop & Ale House, both based in Lynn.
Vicky Etheridge of Discover King’s Lynn said: “The judging for our category was kindly carried out by Eve Miller of Maze Media.
“It was rather a challenging category to judge for her, all three finalists being at the top of their game, but tackling the daunting task of sampling the best of the best seemed to be well received.
“As soon as you step through the doors of our winning hospitality provider you are greeted by the fun but stylish decor and happy, attentive and knowledgable staff.
“This venue has created a welcoming and fun atmosphere, good value for money and great service.”
Food and Drink Hero, sponsored by the Lynn News:
The “inspirational organisation” Bridge for Heroes was crowned as the winner for their work providing meals for veterans in need.
Jonathan Tewson of Iliffe Media Awards and Events said: “Our winner relies on donations from the public to provide meals and companionship for veterans in need. There is a huge social aspect to what they do and a real need for it.
“I had the honour of meeting Dorothy who joked that Gregg made a mean cottage pie, but was rubbish at making toast.
“All in all, it was a genuine honour to pop in and look at the great work being done. What an amazing place full of amazing people, making such a difference to the veteran community and their families. I personally could not think of a more fitting Food and Drink Hero.”
The Pizza Slice Guy in Lynn and Downham’s The Norfolk Cheese Company were runners-up in this category.
Chef of the Year, sponsored by Greenyard Frozen:
Matthew Peel from the Tipsy Teapot in Lynn was crowned as Chef of the Year.
Judge Laura Dixon, communication and community projects manager from Greenyard, said that Matthew has embraced a need for vegetarian and vegan options.
Laura said: “Entering the restaurant is an experience in itself - it is tastefully decorated with a magical feel and the welcome from smartly dressed waiting staff is friendly and welcoming.
“The menu caters for all - the chef has fully embraced the need for vegetarian and vegan options. The flavours are incredible - a special mention for the butternut and sweetcorn served with tzatziki which was divine and the presentation is superb.
“This restaurant caters to and welcomes everyone.”
Chefs who were runners-up were Paul North of The Lodge, Hunstanton and Dale Smith of The Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham.
Hotel of the Year, sponsored by TR Events and Catering:
The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell was described as having “robust plans for the future” according to judges George Nolan and Tony Murdock from TR Events and Catering.
George said: “The winning hotel impressed us with their robust plans for the future, including the addition of EV charging points and further development of its building and site to take them from a predominantly business-based hotel to a business and leisure hotel.
“They champion other businesses within the community, going “local” for their recent refurbishment.”
Runners-up were The Bank House in Lynn and Briarfields in Titchwell.
Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by KL1 Radio:
And finally, Mem’s Kitchen was named Restaurant of the Year for the second year running.
Chris Coubrough of Flying Kiwi Inns described their food as “first class”.
He said: “The food here really is first class; a great use of flavours, wonderful textures, good presentation and excellent customer service.
“This kitchen is at the top of the West Norfolk food game.”
Runners-up were Marriott’s Warehouse in Lynn and Jacks at Woodlakes in Stowbridge.
Well done to all of our winners and runners-up!