Businesses who serve us the very best food and drink were recognised for their hard work at the Lynn News and Your Local Paper West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards.

The awards were set up last year to give a much-needed pat on the back to those behind our delicious food and drink scene. With ten lucky winners and 20 runners up all taking back a trophy to proudly display.

Businesses and individuals in the food and drink industry in West Norfolk were celebrated after you nominated them, before an expert judging panel visited each business to decide who to crown as the winner.

All the winners from the West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2024. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

The awards took place at Lynn Town Hall yesterday afternoon and were run in association with Greenyard Frozen.

Nominees were described as a “breath of fresh air” and that they “poured their heart and soul into their businesses” by judging panels.

Find out who the winners are below…

Each winner and runner up received a trophy

Farm Shop/Deli of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrims UK:

The Norfolk Cheese Company won the Farm Shop/ Deli of the Year award

Downham’s Norfolk Cheese Company were announced as the winners of this category, with judge Alice Ryan from Velvet Magazine saying the store adopted a “community spirit”.

Alice said: “Each business within this category was a standout in its own way - they are a tribute to West Norfolk’s thriving independent food producers, retailers and, indeed, shoppers.

“Deciding on a winner was a genuine challenge. In the end, it was the community spirit fostered by the winner, along with a skilfully chosen and predominantly local stocklist, which swung it.”

Runners-up were The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton and Cheese and Bees in Walpole St Andrew.

Producer of the Year, sponsored by Your Local Paper:

Mabel Bakery in Downham won the Producer of the Year Award. Pictured with Lucy Carter from the Lynn News and Your Local Paper

Another Downham business Mabel Bakery, which opened earlier this year, won the Producer of the Year award.

The bakery was up against Leith House Orchards, Burnham Overy and Gurney’s Fish Shop, Burnham Market.

Judge Vhari Russel of Food Marketing Experts said: “This is such an impressive operation.

“New to their town, they have brought their shared experiences and learnings from across the world to West Norfolk. The business owners have perfected their craft and bring a breath of fresh air to the area.”

Pub/ Bar of the Year, sponsored by Prestige Roofs Ltd:

WhataHoot won the Pub/ Bar of the Year Award. Pictured with Lucy Carter from the Lynn News and Your Local Paper

It was a tough decision to make for judge and independent wine expert Giles Luckett, but he came to the decision that WhataHoot in Lynn was the worthy winner.

The gin distillery based on King Street was up against Lynn’s Tipsy Teapot and the Queen Victoria in Snettisham.

Giles said: “It was a diverse set of finalists this year. At one end we had a funky brasserie/bar/night spot, at the other we had a traditional country pub and, in the middle, an innovative gin palace/bar/event venue. All three thoroughly deserving finalists.

Runners up in the Pub/ Bar of the Year category was the Queen Victoria in Snettisham

The Tipsy Teapot was a runner up in the Pub/ Bar of the Year category

“The winners though struck me with their passion and commitment to providing something unique.”

Street Food/ Pop Up of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrims UK:

Reesey's won Street Food/ Pop up of the Year

Ressey’s, a dessert truck that travels around West Norfolk and is based in Downham, scooped up this award.

Judge Katy Truss of Fabulous Food Finds said that all finalists impressed her to many levels, but that Reesey’s offer “excellent value for money”.

She said: “I had the privilege of trialling three outstanding finalists, each of whom impressed on so many levels. The awards have showcased the incredible culinary talent and community spirit that thrives in West Norfolk.

Miam Miam Bakes was a runner up in the Street Food/ Pop up of the Year category

“After careful consideration, we arrived at our winner.

“The quality of the offering truly impressed me. The range of products is exciting and surprising, their customer service was great and they offer excellent value for money.”

The Pizza Slice Guy were a runner up in the Pop up of the Year

Runners up were Miam Miam Bakes in South Wootton and the Pizza Slice Guy in Lynn.

Tearoom/ Coffee Shop of the Year, sponsored by Double G Clothing:

Tony and Alex Biagioni, who run Biagos won the Tearoom/ Coffee Shop of the year award. With sponsor Louise Cummings

East Rudham’s newly opened tearoom Biago’s were crowned as the best in class by judge Louise Cummings from Velvet Magazine.

She said the Italian tearoom had a “wall-to-wall wow factor” and served amazing coffee.

Louise said: “As a devotee of coffee, cake and all things brunch, judging Tearoom and Coffee Shop of the Year felt like winning the lottery or at least an early Christmas present.

Runners up Breakfast and Brownies with sponsor Louise Cummings

“On my travels around West Norfolk I discovered some true gems which were genuinely loved and appreciated by their communities and tourists alike.

“It was a very tough decision as the owners of the three shortlisted tea rooms have clearly put their heart and soul into their businesses, and all three were such brilliant offerings.

“It was a close call but in the end, the winner had wall-to-wall wow-factor, an idyllic location, the warmest welcome, scrumptious fare, amazing coffee and impeccable presentation.”

Runners up The Seat Coffee House in Downham

Breakfast and Brownies in Heacham and The Seat in Downham were runners-up in this category.

King’s Lynn Hospitality Champion, sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn; the King’s Lynn BID:

Rusty Krab was crowned the King's Lynn Hospitality Champion winner

The Rusty Krab, which specialises in all things rum, was the winner of this category.

Runners-up were the Purr Cafe and The Wenns Chop & Ale House, both based in Lynn.

Vicky Etheridge of Discover King’s Lynn said: “The judging for our category was kindly carried out by Eve Miller of Maze Media.

At the awards, the Rusty Krab also won the Best Cocktail Award presented by Discover King's Lynn Manager Vicky Etheridge

“It was rather a challenging category to judge for her, all three finalists being at the top of their game, but tackling the daunting task of sampling the best of the best seemed to be well received.

“As soon as you step through the doors of our winning hospitality provider you are greeted by the fun but stylish decor and happy, attentive and knowledgable staff.

“This venue has created a welcoming and fun atmosphere, good value for money and great service.”

Purr Cafe was a runner up in the King's Lynn Hospitality Champion award

The Wenns Chop and Ale House were runners up in the King's Lynn hospitality champion award

Food and Drink Hero, sponsored by the Lynn News:

Bridge for Heroes won the Food and Drink Hero of the year. Pictured with Head of News Rebekah Chilvers and Jonathan Tewson from Iliffe Media

The “inspirational organisation” Bridge for Heroes was crowned as the winner for their work providing meals for veterans in need.

Jonathan Tewson of Iliffe Media Awards and Events said: “Our winner relies on donations from the public to provide meals and companionship for veterans in need. There is a huge social aspect to what they do and a real need for it.

“I had the honour of meeting Dorothy who joked that Gregg made a mean cottage pie, but was rubbish at making toast.

The Pizza Slice Guy was a runner up in the Food and Drink Hero category

The Norfolk Cheese Company was a runner-up in the Food and Drink Hero category

“All in all, it was a genuine honour to pop in and look at the great work being done. What an amazing place full of amazing people, making such a difference to the veteran community and their families. I personally could not think of a more fitting Food and Drink Hero.”

The Pizza Slice Guy in Lynn and Downham’s The Norfolk Cheese Company were runners-up in this category.

Chef of the Year, sponsored by Greenyard Frozen:

Matthew Peel, Chef of the Year, with Laura Dixon from Greenyard Frozen

Matthew Peel from the Tipsy Teapot in Lynn was crowned as Chef of the Year.

Judge Laura Dixon, communication and community projects manager from Greenyard, said that Matthew has embraced a need for vegetarian and vegan options.

Laura said: “Entering the restaurant is an experience in itself - it is tastefully decorated with a magical feel and the welcome from smartly dressed waiting staff is friendly and welcoming.

Neil and Lisa Staples from the Tipsy Teapot with their chef Matthew.

“The menu caters for all - the chef has fully embraced the need for vegetarian and vegan options. The flavours are incredible - a special mention for the butternut and sweetcorn served with tzatziki which was divine and the presentation is superb.

“This restaurant caters to and welcomes everyone.”

Paul North from the Lodge in Hunstanton was a runner up

Dale Smith from the Dabbling Duck was a runner up in the Chef of the Year category

Chefs who were runners-up were Paul North of The Lodge, Hunstanton and Dale Smith of The Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham.



Hotel of the Year, sponsored by TR Events and Catering:

The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell was Hotel of the Year

The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell was described as having “robust plans for the future” according to judges George Nolan and Tony Murdock from TR Events and Catering.

George said: “The winning hotel impressed us with their robust plans for the future, including the addition of EV charging points and further development of its building and site to take them from a predominantly business-based hotel to a business and leisure hotel.

“They champion other businesses within the community, going “local” for their recent refurbishment.”

Briarfields in Titchwell was a runner up in Hotel of the Year category

Runners-up were The Bank House in Lynn and Briarfields in Titchwell.

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by KL1 Radio:

Mem's Kitchen won the Restaurant of the Year for the second year running. Pictured with Paul Baker from KL1 Radio (left) and sponsor from Greenyard frozen

And finally, Mem’s Kitchen was named Restaurant of the Year for the second year running.

Chris Coubrough of Flying Kiwi Inns described their food as “first class”.

He said: “The food here really is first class; a great use of flavours, wonderful textures, good presentation and excellent customer service.

Jack and Chelsea Langford of Jacks Woodlakes were runners up in the Restaurant of the Year category

Marriotts Warehouse was a runner up for the Restaurant of the Year. Pictured with Paul Baker from KL1 Radio and sponsor from Greenyard Frozen

“This kitchen is at the top of the West Norfolk food game.”

Runners-up were Marriott’s Warehouse in Lynn and Jacks at Woodlakes in Stowbridge.

All of the winners from the 2024 West Norfolk Food and Drink awards. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

Attendees enjoying the Wesr Norfolk Food and Drink Awards

Miam Miam Bakes was a finalist in the awards

Some canopies were available to nibble on before the awards started

Judges made their way onto the stage

The event took place at Lynn's Town Hall

Breakfast and Brownies was a finalist

The Lynn News and Your Local Paper team. From left: Alice Hobbs, Rebekah Chilver, Jeremy Ransome, Lucy Carter and Molly Nicholas

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland with the team from Greenyard frozen

The Norfolk Cheese Company won an award

Group Editor of the Lynn News and Your Local Paper Jeremy Ransome

Attendees at the West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards

Judges and sponsors joined winners and runners up on stage

The event was hosted by Sharron Marriott and Matt Biggin

King's Lynn BID Manager Vicky Etheridge

Attendees at the West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2024

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland with Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome and Sharron Marriott

Paul Baker from KL1 Radio announced the winner of Restaurant of the Year

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland with Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome and Sharron Marriott

Bridge for Heroes was crowned as the Food and Drink Hero

Many enjoyed the ceremony at Lynn's Town Hall

Iliffe team Matt Drummond, Johnathan Tewson and Sharron Marriott

Mem's Kitchen won Restaurant of the Year

Well done to all of our winners and runners-up!













