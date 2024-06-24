A prominent hotel which has been on the market for some time could be turned into residential flats.

Danny Conetta bought the Elme Hall Hotel in Emneth near Wisbech for around £1.9million through commercial real estate specialists Colliers last June.

At the time he said: “I am thrilled to be embarking on this fresh start for Elme Hall. I am dedicated to preserving its unique character while infusing it with a contemporary vision.

Elme Hall Hotel which could be turned into flats.

“I knew it was a fantastic opportunity that we couldn’t pass up. I’m planning to create a vibrant community of high-quality rental accommodation for young professionals wanting to live in the area and support the local economy.”

Now he has submitted a planning application to convert the hotel and ballroom into 24 flats.

The application to West Norfolk Council says the main building is showing “serious signs of decay and becoming an unsightly proposition upon entry to Wisbech”.

The motel-style accommodation block on the site has been converted into rooms which are now being successfully rented and it was hoped making this change would make the main hotel more desirable but this has not been the case and there has been “no interest”, the application states.

The main hotel hasn’t been open to the public for sometime and its business has suffered due to competition locally from within the industry and the impact of the pandemic.

“It is believed that the decline in profitable business over the three years prior to the pandemic coupled with the huge decline in demand since means the need for so many hotel rooms on site is far less and no longer viable,” planning documents state.

The new proposal is for internal alterations to the building to create 24 rooms which would be a mix of one and two-beds and with mobility friendly accommodation on the ground floor.

The application says CCTV will be installed in all communal areas and the property will be managed by local qualified letting agent. There will be an open garden space, which is also to be maintained, and benches and picnic tables.