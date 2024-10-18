A flood alert has been put in place for Lynn and the surrounding areas as high tides are expected.

Areas most at risk include Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints.

The Environment Agency has warned that there will be southerly winds and high water levels from 8am on Saturday.

South Quay has previously been flooded after a high tide

The following tide on Saturday at 8.15pm is currently forecast to be below the flood alert threshold.

The agency has warned people to take care on beaches, coastal roads and footpaths.