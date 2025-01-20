A former head teacher has been jailed for six months after breaching his restraining order.

Greg Hill, who was the head of Howard Junior School in Gaywood, pleaded guilty to two counts of the offence, which related to the posting of photographs on social media - something he was prohibited from doing under the order.

He will now face six months behind bars for each count, to run concurrently.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill has been jailed for six months

The sentence comes after he was made subject to a four-year restraining order to prevent him from contacting a trainee teacher he harassed last summer, as well as a four-year stalking prevention order.

He was also jailed for that offence, as well as for resisting arrest - and was later put behind bars again in October for sending persistent messages to education bosses.

Following sentencing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Chief Inspector Chris Banks said: “Restraining orders are put in place to protect victims and prevent further offending.

"Breaching these conditions can carry severe consequences and I hope today’s sentence offers some reassurance that we will take robust action when the terms of these orders are not being adhered to.”