A former head teacher who was found guilty last week of harassing a trainee teacher has been remanded in custody for more than two weeks for breaking his bail conditions.

Greg Hill, 48, of Valley Way in Fakenham, was found guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday of harassing Chloe Regester - a newly qualified teacher working under him at the time - and later resisting police arrest.

He was released by the court on conditional bail until he is sentenced on September 2.

Greg Hill leaving court in Norwich last month during his trial

However, Hill was arrested at his home on Monday morning for breaking several of his court-imposed bail conditions and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre.

The former head teacher of Howard Junior School in Lynn appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded into custody until August 8.

Last week, District Judge Christopher Williams found him guilty of the two offences and said that he “abused his power”.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill was carried by officers as he resisted arrest. Picture: Norfolk Police

Hill had been head teacher at the school for 15 years before his arrest on March 6 2023, where he claimed he was being assaulted by police officers.

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn and its head teacher Greg Hill

Police bodyworn footage has since emerged of Hill resisting that arrest for 33 minutes.

The video shows him preventing officers from putting him in handcuffs, grabbing hold of a hedgerow and refusing to let go, claiming officers were trying to break his wrist and his arms, biting his own lip and pretending to pass out.