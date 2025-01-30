A former medical centre could be transformed to help house a number of key services - including a food bank.

The old St James Medical Practice on County Court Road could be used as a community and charity hub offering services to members of the public – if an application for a Lawful Development Certificate is accepted.

The practice relocated early last year to new premises on Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton, offering “state-of-the-art facilities” with additional space to allow for more integrated working between healthcare and third-sector providers.

The former St James Medical Practice building in Lynn

With the old building standing vacant, if the certificate is granted, the premises could be used to relocate an existing food bank and house professional services offering advice to the community.

However, the new application has led to questions being raised - because West Norfolk Council had granted approval for the premises to be turned into 11 flats as recently as September.

Jamie Ring, of Ruby Circle Ltd, had submitted that application in a bid to bring more housing to the town.

However, the new plans would also allow for the potential relocation of the Citizens Advice Bureau and a day/drop-in centre for the homeless and other similar charitable organisations.

Behind the fresh application is David Flux, a senior partner at the Adrian Flux Insurance Group whose father founded the company in the 1970s.

He was appointed as High Sheriff of Norfolk in a special ceremony held last year.

Mr Flux has been contacted for comment regarding his proposals and the position on the previous housing plans.