A former health club with “historic interest” is set to be converted into a new four-bedroom home.

Care of Vertex Architecture has received planning permission to convert the premises at 9A King Street in Lynn, which is situated along an alleyway off the main road.

Minimal changes will be made to the Grade II-listed building’s exterior, according to West Norfolk Council planning officers - who recommended the scheme for approval.

The old health club, located through this alleyway on King Street in Lynn, will be turned into a four-bedroom home. Picture: Google Maps

Documents suggest there is a chance that it could become a house of multiple occupancy, despite its lack of parking facilities.

The developer will change the use of the commercial property into a two-storey dwelling, with the doors in the ground floor swimming pool room changed into a barn-style door.

“We propose removing internal walls which are a more recent addition to the property and provide little historical importance,” a design and access statement said.

“However, the beams will remain untouched and become a key feature of the design to retain the property’s character.”

It added: “In order to address concerns of over looking into surrounding properties, all bedrooms will be positioned to the front of the property.”

The health club itself has been vacant for some time, and as the site is within the town centre, planning officers do not believe that the loss of an employer would have any significant impact in regards to the economy.

The plans were approved last week.