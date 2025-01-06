A foster carer from Lynn who has looked after more than 160 children over 43 years has been recognised with an MBE by the King.

Barbara Howell, also known as Barbie, described fostering children from all walks of life as the “most worthwhile and rewarding experience”.

She has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III in his third New Year Honours list.

David (Ben) and Barbara Howell, who has received an MBE from the King

Barbara, along with her husband David, known as Ben, has cared for more than 160 children of all ages, from tiny babies to teenagers.

At the moment, the couple is caring for two girls but keeping in touch with many of the children who have lived in their home.

Barbara said: “I am very proud and honoured to receive such a distinguished award.

Barbara and David Howell with their daughters Katy and Amy and C, one of the foster children who became "part of the family"

“I feel I need to thank the fostering team in King’s Lynn NCC for their amazing support throughout our 43-year fostering career.

“We have cared for over 160 traumatised, challenging yet wonderful children, from babies to teenagers, from all backgrounds and races.

“It has been the most worthwhile and rewarding experience, we would encourage anyone with a love of children and a spare room to look into fostering.”

Barbara explained that she lost her mother when she was five years old and had an “underprivileged” upbringing.

She was taken in by her friend, Sue Laing, when she was younger, and she started working as a nanny.

Barbara added: “She (Sue) encouraged and inspired David and I to start the ball rolling to fulfil our passion to become carers.

“All along I have felt my past experiences have helped me relate to our looked-after children.”

Mrs Howell explained that many of the children she previously fostered keep in touch with her and Ben to this day.

She said: “Many of our children still contact us to let us know when they have become parents or just need a shoulder to lean on.

“Our foster son C lived with us for 20 years before getting married, his speech had everyone in tears it was very heartwarming.”

She added: “At present we care for two lovely girls. We are so proud of their achievements and they put a smile on our faces every day.

“We could not have achieved any of this without our children Ben, Amy and Katy and our ten grandchildren who have not only shared their possessions and home but also their parents. They are simply the best.

“Norfolk County Council desperately needs new foster carers so please get in touch, you will definitely not regret it.”