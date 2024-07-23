A town church is inviting primary school-aged children along to a free Bible club.

The King’s Lynn Evangelical Church is hosting the school holiday club for youngsters from Year Reception to Year 6.

The club will be happening every weekday this week from until Friday, from 10am to 12.30pm.

The holiday club will be taking place at Lynn's Evangelical Church. Picture: Google Maps

There will be games, songs, crafts, Bible stories and puppets.

Places for the club can be booked online via the church’s website.

