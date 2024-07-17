King’s Lynn primary school children presented with free book about historic street names in town as part of project in refurbishing street signs
A selection of primary school children in Lynn were presented with a free book all about historic street names in town.
A number of presentations were made to Year 6 children on Monday and Tuesday, West Norfolk’s Mayor Paul Bland handing each child a copy of their own book to take home.
The King’s Lynn Civic Society has made the street name storybook for children.
It supports the commission of 20 new former place name street plaques as well as the refurbishing of 15 similar historic plaques from 1970.
During the morning, children were treated to a performance by Time Will Tell Theatre thanks to funding for the bespoke play by The Norfolk Community Foundation Trust and the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust Fund.
On Tuesday morning, children from Whitefriars Primary School were invited along to the town hall to be presented with a book.
The blue and white signs can be spotted around Lynn.
Chair of Lynn’s Civic Society Alison Gifford said: “The Audrey Murial Stratford Trust gave a generous grant to enable this work by the society and to print two new trails, one is for children.
“King’s Lynn Town Guides gave useful financial help as part of their annual grant making. St Margaret and St Nicholas Parish Trust also gave a welcome grant.”
West Norfolk Council partnered with the civic society and helped fix plaques.
On Friday (July 19) a new adult trial guidebook will be launched named “Every street name tells a story”.
The book will take you on a walking guide through Lynn, explaining the history behind street names along the way.
It is also part of the Civic Society’s 2024 project to refurbish and commission new former street name signs.