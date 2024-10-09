A newly revamped coffee shop which reopened on Saturday will be giving away freebies to some lucky customers.

Lynn’s Costa Coffee branch in the Vancouver Quarter will be giving away free reusable cups to its first 100 customers tomorrow.

One of the free reusable cups will contain a golden ticket which will entitle one lucky person to free coffee for an entire month.

Costa store manager Dean Whitmore, left, and barista Ollie Cawston

After the 100 cups are gone, staff at the Costa store will be giving out 200 keyrings to ensure more customers get a little something.

The coffee shop’s doors will open at 7am – so hurry to be in with a chance.

It is reopening with a “brighter and warmer” look after the revamp.

Inside the newly refurbished Costa Coffee in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter

The week-long refurbishment has seen the branch get a makeover with new decor and indoor and outdoor furniture in addition to there being more tables, meaning more customers can enjoy their refreshments in-store.

Store manager Dean Whitmore said staff are excited to be back open again.