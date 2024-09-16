Free food sessions to help West Norfolk residents trying to make ends meet are returning to the area.

Lily, a service that is owned and managed by West Norfolk Council, is organising 12 weeks of interactive sessions.

London Road Methodist Church in Lynn is to host the weekly drop-in meetings between 9.30am and 11.30am every Tuesday starting from tomorrow (September 17).

A previous Food for Thought session at The Discovery Centre in North Lynn

Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “These free sessions have already helped hundreds of residents in Downham, Hunstanton and Lynn. I’m pleased to see them return to the town.

“Previous sessions have made a positive contribution towards overcoming social isolation and loneliness.

“They are sociable and family-friendly, children are welcome to attend with an adult. If you’re a younger person who wants to learn some valuable advice about cooking on a budget I urge you to pop in.

“People can turn up at any point, and stay for as long as they can, but also get to taste food cooked by a professional chef.

“As we head into the winter and the increasing cost of living affects us all I believe these free weekly sessions will prove invaluable to our residents.”

Each week there will be tips about how to cook healthy and tasty food without breaking the bank.

The themes to be focused on are listed below. Booking is not required.

• Week 1 - September 17: Breakfast

• Week 2 - September 24: Lunch

• Week 3 - October 1: Dinner

• Week 4 - October 8: Snacks

• Week 5 - October 15: Batch cooking

• Week 6 - October 22: Dried and tinned foods

• Week 7 - October 29: Autumnal cooking

• Week 8 - November 5: Dietary alternatives

• Week 9 - November 12: Low-cost desserts

• Week 10 - November 19: Fakeaway meals

• Week 11 - November 26: Low-calorie cooking

• Week 12 - December 3: Festive savings

For more information on these sessions either email asklily@west-norfolk.gov.uk or contact the Lily service on 01553 616200.