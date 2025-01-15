A prolific West Norfolk fundraiser has handed over her final cheque after deciding to step down from her charity efforts which have spanned more than 25 years.

In that time, Bridget Wells, 70, from Gaywood, has raised a massive £75,000 for a host of charities since starting fundraising in 1998.

Her final cheque, presented last month, was £5,000 for Brain Tumour Research, raised from sales including book sales.

Bridget Wells receiving her award at last year’s Your Local Paper Local Heroes ceremony. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

Bridget, who was one of the unsung heroes to receive an award in last April’s Your Local Paper Local Heroes Awards, has decided to call it a day to spend more time with husband Clive, who will be 70 in July.

Above, Bridget (right) with her last charity cheque which went to Brain Tumour Research.

She was crowned the Local Heroes’ 2024 Fundraiser of the Year at the prestigious Alive Corn Exchange ceremony in Lynn hosted by JJ Chalmers.

And back in 2016, Bridget was awarded the Mayor's Civic Award for Voluntary Service.

Bridget’s fundraising has helped more than 15 charities and these have included Cancer Research UK, Breast Cancer Care, MS Society, The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, Alzheimer’s UK, Macmillan Cancer Care, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and Churchill Park School in Lynn.

As well as her popular book, puzzles, raffles and car boot sales, Bridget has also challenged herself in her bid to help others.

Her fundraising achievements have been completing two 11k all terrain runs in 1998, a 16-mile walk for the Tsunami Disaster Fund, the London Marathon in 2009 in 5 hours 9 mins 45 seconds, in 2011 she completed a 32-mile walk with Clive to Old Hunstanton lighthouse and back and she took part in the London MoonWalk in May 2013 finishing in 6hrs 6mins.

Her fundraising continued in 2017 when she cycled from her home to St Peter Scott’s lighthouse at Sutton Bridge and then walked back raising just over £6,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and in 2018, Bridget conquered her fear of water by swimming for two hours to raise £9,500 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

In deciding to finish her fundraising, Bridget has said ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped her in any way. over the years.