A family have set up a fundraiser to help their young dog live a “painless life” after needing surgery that costs almost £5,000.

Garry Dennis, who lives in Lynn, has been hit with the hefty vet bill needed to treat his nine-month-old German Shepard Luna, who has hip dysplasia.

Mr Dennis, who got Luna when she was eight weeks old, made sure to get pet insurance when adopting the pup.

However, since Luna had an accident and slipped on a children’s slide, he and his family have discovered that the insurance will not cover the treatment needed to help Luna’s condition, which is common among similar dog breeds.

The family were given two treatment options by vets, a complete hip replacement which would cost around £12,000 or surgery involving shaving the hip joint down, costing just under £5,000.

Garry said: “It is a lot of money to find, especially around the Christmas period.

Garry and his partner decided to set up the GoFundMe page in the hope of raising some money to help cover treatment costs for their beloved pet.

He said that Luna acts as a therapy dog for himself and his youngest son.

“If she had this surgery, she would have a long and painless life,” Garry said.

“My son absolutely loves her. I just want to get her the help she needs.”