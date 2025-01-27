A concerned member of the public who came across a drunk woman stumbling home with a small child in a pushchair was almost kicked by her.

On Thursday, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard how Gemma Gibbons, 35, was seen walking near a river in Lynn veering from side to side on the path with a pushchair.

Appearing in court, she admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven years old.

Gibbons appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that on December 20 last year, a member of the public was walking home from Lynn town centre.

He had seen Gibbons walking in front of him with a pushchair and veering from side to side.

The member of the public determined that Gibbons was drunk and thought that due to her intoxicated state, the pushchair must have been empty.

He went up to Gibbons and said “excuse me”, before she turned and attempted to kick him in the genitals.

Due to being near the river, the member of the public decided to walk her home, at which time he noticed a small hand reach out from the pushchair.

They had got to Gibbons’ address on North Way in North Lynn, where she offered to cook the good Samaritan dinner.

The member of the public said in the police statement that the situation had made him feel angry because of the small child present.

Gibbons had tried to unlock her front door, but there were no keys in her hand. She tried to climb through the window but failed to do so.

The good Samaritan decided to call the police who soon arrived.

Gibbons became violent towards officers and started making threats including to “drop kick that c**t”.

In mitigation, George Sorrell told the court that Gibbons had “unexpectedly” become drunk that afternoon while visiting friends in Wisbech.

He said that Gibbons had not eaten that day and had consumed “two large beers”.

Mr Sorrell said: “She doesn’t drink often and it was a mistake and she wouldn’t have done it if so. She was remorseful and emotional. She stated she would never drink again.

“She went into a friend’s house in Wisbech to exchange Christmas presents. She had an argument with her friend’s boyfriend and made the right decision to leave.

“I see people in this court very often where I have come to learn when people drink too much alcohol, they lose their common sense. That is exactly how she behaved, it was irrational behaviour.”

Magistrates fined Gibbons £75 along with a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £50.