A grandfather who wants to “give something back” has become a counsellor after being inspired by his partner to change career.

David Goodman, 72, began studying in January 2021 and is now qualified to offer person-centred counselling out of an office in the South Lynn Community Centre.

He previously spent 45 years working in the jewellery industry, but was moved to take a new path during the Covid lockdowns in 2020 by his partner Ashleigh.

David Goodman with wife Ashleigh

“Although Ashleigh is much younger than me, she motivated me to seek a fresh start,” said the South Wootton resident, a dad-of-five and grandfather-of-six.

“She took up a new career as a foot health practitioner during Covid and, while it’s not the norm at my age to be studying for a new career, it’s what convinced me to go back to college when the world opened up again.

“I have been involved in my own therapy since the age of 40 and the positive effect it has had on my life has fuelled the huge commitment required to qualify as a counsellor.

David Goodman is now a counsellor based in South Lynn

“I am energised and excited by the knowledge of the great value counselling can provide to people and the help it can give them to learn and get through difficult times.

“I am doing something that I truly enjoy and derive a great sense of achievement and pleasure from.”

Mr Goodman moved to South Wootton in 2020 having spent his life prior to that in South Africa.

For almost 40 years he was the owner of a successful watch and jewellery wholesale company, and continued to work in the trade for his son Philip and son in-law Gavin Merrison’s Wisbech-based Goodman Bros firm after he emigrated.

David Goodman has changed his career at the age of 72

Gaining a post-graduate diploma in person-centred counselling from The Norwich Centre has allowed him to set up his own venture - which offers in-person and online sessions.

His approach, also referred to as non-directive or client-centred, was pioneered by Carl Rogers in the early 1940s.

The client is seen as the expert in their own life and the counsellor’s role is to create a safe, non-judgmental space where they can explore their thoughts, emotions and experiences freely.

Mr Goodman added: “My awareness of everyone having a back story has made me loath to form premature negative attitudes or opinions towards anyone.

“This has, without doubt, impacted my personal life in a positive way.

“When I’ve faced my greatest challenges in life and I’ve opened my heart and my mind, there has always been support and love to help me confront and overcome any obstacles.

“I now want to give something back to other people who need it so they can begin their own journeys of learning and healing.”