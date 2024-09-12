Plans to convert a former doctor’s surgery into flats have been given the green light.

West Norfolk Council has permitted the former St James Medical Centre premises on County Court Road in Lynn to be turned into 11 flats.

This comes after the medical practice moved to larger premises on Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton in April.

The old practice on County Court Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The decision made to approve the plans was made on September 3.

Jamie Ring, of Ruby Circle Ltd, submitted the application in a bid to bring more housing to the town.

The original client statement stated that Lynn is in “desperate need” for more residential accommodation.

These proposals were submitted to West Norfolk Council in April.

The client statement added that the building has been modified multiple times throughout the past 50 years.

It added: “We need, in Lynn, to celebrate and use our public open spaces, like The Walks.

“These 11 properties will help to do just that, while removing a large amount of daily traffic and restoring St James House back to a home for Lynn residents.”