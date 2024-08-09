Former head teacher Greg Hill has been jailed after harassing a trainee and declaring his love for her.

Last month, Hill was found guilty of causing harassment without violence against Chloe Regester, who previously worked under him at Howard Junior School in Gaywood.

He was also convicted for resisting arrest, with lengthy footage showing him screaming and feigning unconsciousness for more than half an hour.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill has been jailed for 20 weeks

Yesterday at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Christopher Williams sentenced Hill to 20 weeks in custody.

He was also made the subject of a four-year restraining order which will prevent him from contacting Ms Regester directly or indirectly, as well as a four-year stalking prevention order.

Hill will additionally pay £1,000 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Former Howard Junior School head teacher Greg Hill was carried by officers as he resisted arrest. Picture: Norfolk Police

Throughout his trial, it was heard that the former head teacher “abused his power” by harassing Ms Regester, who was in her first professional role at the time.

The victim previously said she had been left “petrified”, “vulnerable” and “fuming”, saying that Hill listened into her conversations at school, took photographs of her car while she was celebrating her brother’s birthday, and embarrassed her during an assembly.

Ms Regester was first hired at Howard Junior School in September 2021 as a newly-qualified teacher.

The harassment took place between March 12, 2022 and February 22, 2023 - while Hill resisted arrest on March 6 last year.

Greg Hill leaves court in Norwich during his trial alongside barrister Mathew Dance

Hill, aged 49, declared his love for Ms Regester, and claimed that she reciprocated his feelings. However, the trial heard that he made her life “a living hell”.

Meanwhile, during his arrest, he compared his treatment to that of “George Floyd in America”.

He had denied all charges.

While giving his verdict, District Judge Williams said that Mr Hill’s evidence given throughout the trial was “inconsistent” and that he had been a “difficult witness”.

Just days after being found guilty, Hill, of Valley Way in Fakenham, was remanded in custody for more than two weeks after breaching his bail conditions.